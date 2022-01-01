Job Alerts

Urgent to fill as Havelock Housing have rapidly expanded their independent living options in the disability services in the Canberra region.
Passionate about helping your community & want to gain free qualifications? Receive on the job training & gain a Cert IV in Social Housing with SEARMS
Looking for a purposeful community role within your expertise? Join SEARMS, a registered Aboriginal community housing provider.
Rare opportunity to gain office & HR admin skills whilst coordinating the use of a local cultural arts and office space for SEARMS Aboriginal Corp.
The Organisation Bridge Housing is a leading Tier 1 NSW Community Housing Provider that sources and develops social and affordable housing for peop...
The Organisation Havelock Housing has been operating for over 70 years and now provides safe and secure housing to over 450 people from disadvantag...
Our client Havelock Housing is undertaking a restructure and needs a new Tenancy Support Manager - Level 5 SCHADS Award. You will report directly t...
