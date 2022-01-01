Job Alerts

Current Opportunities

Asset Maintenance Officer

Full Time

Urgent to fill as Havelock Housing have rapidly expanded their independent living options in the disability services in the Canberra region.

Housing Officer (Canberra)

Full Time

Passionate about helping your community & want to gain free qualifications? Receive on the job training & gain a Cert IV in Social Housing with SEARMS

Risk and Compliance Officer (Batemans Bay)

Full Time

Looking for a purposeful community role within your expertise? Join SEARMS, a registered Aboriginal community housing provider.

Office & HR Coordinator - Batemans Bay

Full Time

Rare opportunity to gain office & HR admin skills whilst coordinating the use of a local cultural arts and office space for SEARMS Aboriginal Corp.

Executive Director, People, Culture & Brand

Full Time

The Organisation Bridge Housing is a leading Tier 1 NSW Community Housing Provider that sources and develops social and affordable housing for peop...

Finance Manager

Full Time

The Organisation Havelock Housing has been operating for over 70 years and now provides safe and secure housing to over 450 people from disadvantag...

Tenancy Support Manager - Social Housing ACT

Full Time

Our client Havelock Housing is undertaking a restructure and needs a new Tenancy Support Manager - Level 5 SCHADS Award. You will report directly t...

