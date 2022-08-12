2 x Business Support Officers

The OrganisationKatungul Aboriginal Corporation Regional Health and Community Services is a NFP organisation providing culturally attuned, integrated health and community services on the Far South Coast of NSW. Their vision is "for Aboriginal people to live healthy lives enriched by a strong living culture, dignity and justice and for Katungul's work to be recognised as a driving force in achieving this.The PositionWe're looking for two Business Support Officers to take on these brand new positions, providing day to day business support to the Directors of Health Services and Business Services and Governance.You'll be highly organised, have excellent time management and administrative skills and will be willing to take on a wide variety of tasks.Some of your responsibilities may include:Assist the Director, Business Services and Governance to enable effective time management and prioritisation of workloadsManage the Director’s diary including organising meetings, sending emails and any other general correspondence.Organise the Director’s travel, accommodation and itinerary arrangements as required.Handle enquiries and provide timely information in an effective and culturally responsive manner.Organise meetings, prepare agendas, take minutes and distribute as requiredMaintain office equipment and suppliesMaintain office systems including data and records management.Support the Directors with financial, risk and reporting requirementsProvide administrative support and coordination across various Katungal projectsGeneral team specific support across the Health Services and Business Services and Governance teamsAbout YouCertificate IV in Business Administration or equivalent desirableExperience working for or with an Aboriginal organisation in the not-for-profit sector or an appreciation and understanding of Business Services and Governance essentialSolid experience in an administration/business support role in Business Services and Governance, or similarDemonstrated ability to communicate sensitively and effectively with and understand issues impacting on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.Demonstrated experience in multi-tasking, prioritisation and time managementProficiency in the application of Microsoft Office Suite including Word, Outlook, Excel, Sharepoint Please note this is a part time opportunity, 9am to 3pm Monday to Friday with flexible and hybrid working available. Katungul is open to Narooma, Batemans Bay and Bega locations. Full vaccination against Covid-19, a current Working With Children Check, Australian driver’s license and national police check is essential for this role.Position Description - Business Support Officer 60000 AUD Australia - NSW Wollongong, Illawarra & South Coast Batemans Bay 2536