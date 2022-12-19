Chief Executive Officer

From Wentworth to Wilcannia and from Mutawintji to Mungo, Barkandji Native Title Aboriginal Corporation's mission is to preserve, protect and provide access to traditional lands and cultural water for future generations. To enrich and support the welfare of the Barkandji community now and into the future.

Bloom is proud to be partnering with the Board to find their next Chief Executive Officer.

About you

Are you a decisive, results oriented and proactive person who thrives on challenges. Someone who can develop a strategic plan and work with the Board, Traditional Owners and members of the Corporation to turn the plan into measurable outcomes.

Are you a leader that has influence and enthusiasm that will ensure Barkandji's ongoing growth and success?

We are looking for an Aboriginal leader with:

an understanding of the native title process, the related legislation and Acts

knowledge of Aboriginal culture and heritage, particularly Barkandji People's history and culture

Proven success sourcing and applying for funding from third parties - including writing applications from private and government entities.

Key responsibilities include;

Developing and maintaining the Corporation's cultural heritage and monitoring work

Growing the team and managing their performance, development and HR requirements including safety

Oversee the day to day financial, risk, administrative, capital management and community involvement functions

Maintaining the responsibilities of the Corporation as the prescribed body corporate managing the native title rights of the Barkandji Traditional Owners.

Oversee the corporate governance responsibilities and ensuring resolutions and Board decisions are implemented

Ensure all areas of risk and compliance including legal obligations are met

If you are a good problem solver with a history of getting things done and have the experience outlined above, we would like to hear from you.

This role offers a decisive, fast paced individual who is innovative and entrepreneurial the opportunity to inspire and lead a growing team.

You will be rewarded with a 4 day working week, six figure salary plus a car and up to $10k incentive payment.

Please share this job ad widely to ensure that it gets out to all communities. Bloom offer a $250 referral bonus to anyone who refers a successful candidate.