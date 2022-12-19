From Wentworth to Wilcannia and from Mutawintji to Mungo, Barkandji Native Title Aboriginal Corporation's mission is to preserve, protect and provide access to traditional lands and cultural water for future generations. To enrich and support the welfare of the Barkandji community now and into the future.
Bloom is proud to be partnering with the Board to find their next Chief Executive Officer.
About you
Are you a decisive, results oriented and proactive person who thrives on challenges. Someone who can develop a strategic plan and work with the Board, Traditional Owners and members of the Corporation to turn the plan into measurable outcomes.
Are you a leader that has influence and enthusiasm that will ensure Barkandji's ongoing growth and success?
We are looking for an Aboriginal leader with:
Key responsibilities include;
If you are a good problem solver with a history of getting things done and have the experience outlined above, we would like to hear from you.
This role offers a decisive, fast paced individual who is innovative and entrepreneurial the opportunity to inspire and lead a growing team.
You will be rewarded with a 4 day working week, six figure salary plus a car and up to $10k incentive payment.
Please share this job ad widely to ensure that it gets out to all communities. Bloom offer a $250 referral bonus to anyone who refers a successful candidate.
The closing date for applications is Monday 16 January 2023. To apply online, please click on the 'Apply for this job' link, enclosing a resume and covering letter.
Alternatively, for a confidential discussion, please contact Natalie Carrington at hello@bloomhr.com.au, quoting Ref No. 1085863.