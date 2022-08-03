The Board of the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Housing Authority (NATSIHA) is seeking a highly self-motivated and skilled person to fill the role of their inaugural Chief Executive Officer. *This role is open to only those who are of Australian Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent.
The successful applicant will have responsibility for the oversight of the strategic and operational activities of the organisation. This will include the priorities set by the Board in addition to the priorities and commitments under the historic National Agreement on closing the Gap entered into by all Australian Governments and the Coalition of Peaks in Aug 2020.
NATSIHA is a housing peak body that will give Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people a voice in housing advocacy and provide guidance and expert advice to State and Federal Government on policies, agreements, programs and standards of funding.
The CEO will report to the NATSIHA Board and will have the strategic and operational responsibility of ensuring the effectiveness of the organisation and ensuring the delivery of the strategic goals.
This can only be achieved by an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander who has a demonstrated history of delivery in a similar environment. You must have:
These skills and attributes must be combined with focus CEO accountabilities such as:
Please ensure to demonstrate the above in your resume and covering letter as well as outlining your understanding of the issues affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in contemporary society, in particular housing and associated support services.
You must demonstrate the highest level of ethics and integrity and be committed to improving the housing circumstances of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
Applicants must have a driver’s license and be willing to undertake a criminal history check and working with children check.
This is an exciting role that will be challenging, meaningful and rewarding.
An attractive salary package is being offered to the right person.
Please apply immediately or call Natalie Carrington for a confidential discussion on 0439 626 393. You are encouraged to share this job ad widely with your networks to get the word out. Applications close 9 September 2022.