CEO - open to Australian Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander persons only

The Board of the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Housing Authority (NATSIHA) is seeking a highly self-motivated and skilled person to fill the role of their inaugural Chief Executive Officer. *This role is open to only those who are of Australian Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent.

The successful applicant will have responsibility for the oversight of the strategic and operational activities of the organisation. This will include the priorities set by the Board in addition to the priorities and commitments under the historic National Agreement on closing the Gap entered into by all Australian Governments and the Coalition of Peaks in Aug 2020.

NATSIHA is a housing peak body that will give Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people a voice in housing advocacy and provide guidance and expert advice to State and Federal Government on policies, agreements, programs and standards of funding.

The CEO will report to the NATSIHA Board and will have the strategic and operational responsibility of ensuring the effectiveness of the organisation and ensuring the delivery of the strategic goals.

This can only be achieved by an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander who has a demonstrated history of delivery in a similar environment. You must have:

Exceptional corporate leadership and the ability to inspire and create high performance and change in an Aboriginal controlled organisation

Examples of strong communication and relationship building skills that have influenced and driven change at the community, senior government and jurisdictional level including members of a peak body or community organisation.

Experience leading a strong corporate culture with corporate governance, risk, reporting and compliance frameworks in place.

These skills and attributes must be combined with focus CEO accountabilities such as:

Strategic planning and development and execution and delivery of programs and projects

Financial management, HR Management

Policy writing

Managing media, marketing and communication

Legal and fiduciary compliance

Please ensure to demonstrate the above in your resume and covering letter as well as outlining your understanding of the issues affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in contemporary society, in particular housing and associated support services.

You must demonstrate the highest level of ethics and integrity and be committed to improving the housing circumstances of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

Applicants must have a driver’s license and be willing to undertake a criminal history check and working with children check.

This is an exciting role that will be challenging, meaningful and rewarding.

An attractive salary package is being offered to the right person.