Director, Social Enterprises

The Organisation

Katungul Aboriginal Corporation Regional Health and Community Services is a NFP organisation providing culturally attuned, integrated health and community services on the Far South Coast of NSW. Their vision is "for Aboriginal people to live healthy lives enriched by a strong living culture, dignity and justice and for Katungul's work to be recognised as a driving force in achieving this".

The Position

Reporting to the CEO, the Director Social Enterprise Services is a strategic senior leader, driving the growth and capability strategy across the social enterprise services.

The overall aim for you in this role is to address social causes, create positive change and ensure the financial sustainability of services and programs.

In your role you can expect to:

Identify gaps, challenges and emerging trends that provide opportunity for expansion of services.

Develop, support and implement business plans and change management activities consistent with the objectives of Katungul.

Consult and liaise with council and government bodies and other community and support groups.

Prepare submissions for additional funding of new services and programs.

Review existing programs and processes to ensure the continuous improvement of social enterprise services.

More information can be found in the position description.

This is a full time position through to 2026 with the possibility for extension.

About You

Qualifications in Business Services / Leadership and Management or similar discipline

Strong strategic and operational leadership experience

Experience working with an Aboriginal organisation in the NFP sector or an understanding of health/community/social enterprise services

A critical thinker with strong financial and data literacy

Being fully Covid 19 vaccinated, holding a current driver's licence, Work with Children's Check NSW and completing a criminal history check are required in this role.

This is not an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander identified role however it is highly desirable that the successful candidate is of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent.