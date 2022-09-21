The Organisation
Katungul Aboriginal Corporation Regional Health and Community Services is a NFP organisation providing culturally attuned, integrated health and community services on the Far South Coast of NSW. Their vision is "for Aboriginal people to live healthy lives enriched by a strong living culture, dignity and justice and for Katungul's work to be recognised as a driving force in achieving this".
The Position
Reporting to the CEO, the Director Social Enterprise Services is a strategic senior leader, driving the growth and capability strategy across the social enterprise services.
The overall aim for you in this role is to address social causes, create positive change and ensure the financial sustainability of services and programs.
In your role you can expect to:
More information can be found in the position description.
This is a full time position through to 2026 with the possibility for extension.
About You
Being fully Covid 19 vaccinated, holding a current driver's licence, Work with Children's Check NSW and completing a criminal history check are required in this role.
This is not an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander identified role however it is highly desirable that the successful candidate is of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent.
Applications for this role will be assessed as they're received so please don't delay in submitting your application.
