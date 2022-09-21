Governance and Risk Manager

The OrganisationKatungul Aboriginal Corporation Regional Health and Community Services is a NFP organisation providing culturally attuned, integrated health and community services on the Far South Coast of NSW. Their vision is "for Aboriginal people to live healthy lives enriched by a strong living culture, dignity and justice and for Katungul's work to be recognised as a driving force in achieving this."The PositionAs Governance and Risk Manager you will lead, develop and shape the governance and risk management functions at Katungul, ensuring Katungul is operating within legislative compliance, accountability and safety guidelines.Reporting directly to the Director, Business Services and Governance your knowledge and systematic approach to all applied aspects of compliance and risk management; your commitment to detail and quality orientation and your focus on customer service will be essential to your success. In your role you can expect to:Lead the development and implementation of foundations and frameworks across all areas of governance, risk, quality, safety, internal audit and continuous improvement,Deliver expert advice and information to stakeholders and promote risk management awareness and knowledge.Role model and lead change to imbed a continuous improvement mindset related to risk, governance and safety.Provide the Katungul Board and Board Committees with timely reporting, policy and management documents as required.Ensure high standards of safety, health, environmental protection and quality in compliance with current legislation. This is a full time 12 month contract position with potential for extension.About YouAppropriate tertiary qualifications or relevant professional experience in either legal, audit, risk management or governance.Thorough understanding of legislative and regulatory requirements in the context of ACCHOs.Experience in engaging with Aboriginal people and communities.Commitment to providing exceptional customer service across a variety of stakeholders.A proactive approach. A current Working With Children Check, Australian Driver's Licence and National Police Check is essential for this role.This is not an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander identified role however it is highly desirable that the successful candidate is of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent.Governance and Risk Manager PD 95000 AUD Australia - NSW Wollongong, Illawarra & South Coast Narooma 2546