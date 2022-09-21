The Organisation
Katungul Aboriginal Corporation Regional Health and Community Services is a NFP organisation providing culturally attuned, integrated health and community services on the Far South Coast of NSW. Their vision is "for Aboriginal people to live healthy lives enriched by a strong living culture, dignity and justice and for Katungul's work to be recognised as a driving force in achieving this."
The Position
As Governance and Risk Manager you will lead, develop and shape the governance and risk management functions at Katungul, ensuring Katungul is operating within legislative compliance, accountability and safety guidelines.
Reporting directly to the Director, Business Services and Governance your knowledge and systematic approach to all applied aspects of compliance and risk management; your commitment to detail and quality orientation and your focus on customer service will be essential to your success. In your role you can expect to:
This is a full time 12 month contract position with potential for extension.
About You
A current Working With Children Check, Australian Driver's Licence and National Police Check is essential for this role.
This is not an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander identified role however it is highly desirable that the successful candidate is of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent.
Applications for this role will be assessed as they are received so please don't delay in submitting your application.
