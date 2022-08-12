Manager Health Services – Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Identified

The OrganisationKatungul Aboriginal Corporation Regional Health and Community Services is a NFP organisation providing culturally attuned, integrated health and community services on the Far South Coast of NSW. Their vision is "for Aboriginal people to live healthy lives enriched by a strong living culture, dignity and justice and for Katungul's work to be recognised as a driving force in achieving this.The PositionAs the newly created Manager Health Services, you’ll oversee Katungul’s clinical services including the health clinics in Bega, Narooma, Batemans Bay and the outreach clinics.Reporting into the Director Health Services, your strengths will lie in your clinical management experience and commitment to the improvement and ongoing delivery of Katungul’s health services on the NSW South Coast. As the Manager Health Services, you can expect to:Oversee three Katungal clinical sites, as well as outreach clinicsOperationalise the Covid-19 response, monitoring and adjusting to situational changesGuide and assist Practice Managers with day to day practice operationsSupport with the development of an annual business/workplan for each health service site and manage the implementation and monitoring of site specific business/workplans.Monitor KPIs and work with others to address service delivery barriersWork with Senior GPs to ensure GP involvement in the recruitment of doctors, registrars and visiting specialist service providersActive management of the School Based Trainee program.Monitor and review the operations of all clinical contracts, identify areas where new contracts may be required and assist with the negotiation of contract arrangements and deliverables.Seek funding to increase service access across the three sites and recruit visiting medical specialistsEnsure ongoing clinical governance, quality and safety and continuous improvement of Katungul health clinics and services.Prepare a variety of internal and external reports and briefings where required. About YouCurrent AHPRA registration as a suitably qualified health professionalA Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing, Health Administration, Health Management or Public Health AdministrationMinimum 3 years working in clinical management, managing both clinical services and teams of multidisciplinary healthDemonstrated experience either working in or managing in a community-based health settingA background leading teams and individualsKnowledge of clinical governance, including the effective management of clinical riskUnderstanding of and commitment to the principles of primary health care in an Aboriginal community-controlled environment and how they apply to Closing the Gap and the prevention and management of chronic disease.The ability to gather and analyse information to be used and understood. A current Working With Children Check, Australian driver’s license and national police check is essential for this role.Katungul considers that being Aboriginal is a genuine occupational qualification for this position under s14 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977 (NSW).Position Description - Health Services Manager 115000 AUD Australia - NSW Wollongong, Illawarra & South Coast Bega 2550