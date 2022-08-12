The Organisation
Katungul Aboriginal Corporation Regional Health and Community Services is a NFP organisation providing culturally attuned, integrated health and community services on the Far South Coast of NSW. Their vision is "for Aboriginal people to live healthy lives enriched by a strong living culture, dignity and justice and for Katungul's work to be recognised as a driving force in achieving this.
The Position
As the newly created Manager Health Services, you’ll oversee Katungul’s clinical services including the health clinics in Bega, Narooma, Batemans Bay and the outreach clinics.
Reporting into the Director Health Services, your strengths will lie in your clinical management experience and commitment to the improvement and ongoing delivery of Katungul’s health services on the NSW South Coast. As the Manager Health Services, you can expect to:
- Oversee three Katungal clinical sites, as well as outreach clinics
- Operationalise the Covid-19 response, monitoring and adjusting to situational changes
- Guide and assist Practice Managers with day to day practice operations
- Support with the development of an annual business/workplan for each health service site and manage the implementation and monitoring of site specific business/workplans.
- Monitor KPIs and work with others to address service delivery barriers
- Work with Senior GPs to ensure GP involvement in the recruitment of doctors, registrars and visiting specialist service providers
- Active management of the School Based Trainee program.
- Monitor and review the operations of all clinical contracts, identify areas where new contracts may be required and assist with the negotiation of contract arrangements and deliverables.
- Seek funding to increase service access across the three sites and recruit visiting medical specialists
- Ensure ongoing clinical governance, quality and safety and continuous improvement of Katungul health clinics and services.
- Prepare a variety of internal and external reports and briefings where required.
About You
- Current AHPRA registration as a suitably qualified health professional
- A Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing, Health Administration, Health Management or Public Health Administration
- Minimum 3 years working in clinical management, managing both clinical services and teams of multidisciplinary health
- Demonstrated experience either working in or managing in a community-based health setting
- A background leading teams and individuals
- Knowledge of clinical governance, including the effective management of clinical risk
- Understanding of and commitment to the principles of primary health care in an Aboriginal community-controlled environment and how they apply to Closing the Gap and the prevention and management of chronic disease.
- The ability to gather and analyse information to be used and understood.
A current Working With Children Check, Australian driver’s license and national police check is essential for this role.
Katungul considers that being Aboriginal is a genuine occupational qualification for this position under s14 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977 (NSW).
Applications for this role will be assessed as they're received so please don't delay in submitting your application.
To apply online, please click on the appropriate link below. Alternatively, for a confidential discussion, please contact Natalie Carrington at nataliec@bloomhr.com.au, quoting Ref No. 1058833.