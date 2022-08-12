Manager Social and Emotional Wellbeing – ATSI Identified Position

The OrganisationKatungul Aboriginal Corporation Regional Health and Community Services is a NFP organisation providing culturally attuned, integrated health and community services on the Far South Coast of NSW. Their vision is "for Aboriginal people to live healthy lives enriched by a strong living culture, dignity and justice and for Katungul's work to be recognised as a driving force in achieving this.The PositionAs the Manager Social and Emotional Wellbeing, you’ll take the lead on providing a range of integrated and culturally appropriate programs and services to support the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community to improve social and wellbeing outcomes.Reporting into the Director Community Services, you’ll be an excellent communicator, a creative thinker and possess a passion for improving social and emotional wellbeing in the community. In your role, you can expect to:Lead the Social and Emotional Wellbeing team to achieve and deliver on agreed outcomesDevelop and implement community programs, always looking for creative and innovative ways to improve future programs to meet the needs of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peopleCoordinate inter-program partnerships across Katungul servicesLiaise with funding organisations, professional bodies and other private and public sector agenciesAttend relevant conferences, seminars and community events to remain aware of current issues related to social and emotional wellbeing.Contribute to the preparation of funding applications to expand social and emotional wellbeing services delivered by Katungul.Monitor service delivery in line with prepared KPIsAbout YouMinimum Certificate IV in a field related to individual and/or group work e.g. Community Services, Youth Work, Welfare or equivalent knowledge and experienceProven leadership and management skills including program implementation and staff managementAn analytical mindset with high conceptual skills, problem-solving ability and experience researching a variety of relevant topicsProactive in your approach with the ability to think through complex situations, service delivery and overall performance.Experience working with a variety of stakeholders to achieve the best possible outcome for clients.Knowledge and understanding of child protection requirements in relation to community workKnowledge and understanding of strengths-based, trauma-informed, and culturally safe approachesUnderstanding of the issues and barriers that impact upon the safety and wellbeing of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.Knowledge and understanding of funding agreements, sector trends and evidence-based practices.Knowledge of Closing the Gap initiatives.A current Working With Children Check, Australian driver’s license and national police check is essential for this role.Katungul considers that being Aboriginal is a genuine occupational qualification for this position under s14 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977 (NSW).Position Description - Manager, Social and Emotional Wellbeing 100000 AUD Australia - NSW Wollongong, Illawarra & South Coast Batemans Bay 2536